The multi-talented Why Don’t We have just released their new single, “Lotus Inn” — the second track released from their highly-anticipated sophomore album, The Good Times and the Bad Ones, which will be released on January 15th via Atlantic Records.

“Lotus Inn” arrives alongside a Dillon Dowdell-directed (Wallows) video, seeing the band relive and rewind an epic night of debauchery alongside actress/influencer Tessa Brooks, while the song’s inspiration was sparked from the 2010 film Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief.

“‘Lotus Inn’ is a song we wrote to end our live show with, it has that epic encore feeling,” explains Why Don’t We’s Jonah. “We were inspired by the ‘lotus-eaters’ in ‘The Odyssey,’ and a scene from the first ‘Percy Jackson’ book/movie (‘The Lightning Thief’) where they get stuck in ‘The Lotus Hotel and Casino’ – indulging in lotus flowers and drinks before they realize a few hours had actually gone on for days. Our lyric ‘staying at the Lotus Inn’ captures the idea that while partying can be a hell of a time, it can definitely side track you.”

Self-penned and co-produced by the group, The Good Times and The Bad Ones marks a new chapter kickstarted through a combination of deft musicality and bold experimentation. The 10-track collection also features their smash single “Fallin’ (Adrenaline)” – which has amassed over 70 million global streams and over 19 million video views since release. The single exploded onto the Top 40 radio chart, debuting at #35 before quickly ascending to #21 and earning the band their first career Billboard Hot 100 entry at #37. The past month has also seen Why Don’t We return to ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! and make their debut on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with high-octane performances, in addition to releasing an acoustic version of the single and a viral stripped cover of Aly & AJ’s “Potential Breakup Song.”