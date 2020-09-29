Why Don’t We return with self-produced new single, “Fallin'”

Today, Why Don’t We have officially returned with their brand new single, which was self-produced/self-penned, “Fallin’,” which is out now via Atlantic Records.

To accompany the single is a high-octane Isaac Rents-Directed music video, which saw a broadcast premiere via MTV earlier today. Opening with a powerful drumlins, “Fallin'” steamrolls rightist of the gate towards a massive refrain strongly delivered by the members of Why Don’t We.

Following three years that were primarily spent not he road, Why Don’t We — consisting of Daniel Seavey, Corbyn Besson, Jonah Marais, Jack Avery, and Zach Herron — flatlined all social media back in January in order to dive into the studio to write, record, and produce their next chapter all by themselves.

Powering up themselves with a DIY energy, the band kickstarted their next chapter through a combination of bold experimentation and skillful musicality.

“Writing and producing our own music has been one of the most rewarding experiences for us,” explains Besson. “In the past four years we’ve become confident enough to reinvent ourselves, becoming the band we always hoped to be.”

“It was time to do this ourselves,” says Seavey. “These are our ideas, melodies, and thoughts.”