Tame Impala announces re-schedule tour dates for 2021

Today, Tame Impala has announced his rescheduled North American tour dates. The majority of the dates were originally scheduled for this past summer, of course had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the newly announced dates, Tame Impala will be kicking off their 2021 tour dates on July 22nd in Mexico City and wrap up in Miami, Florida on October 18th. In between, the band will be hitting venues such as The Gorge in Washington, The Chase Center in San Francisco, and the United enter in Chicago.

In addition to their headlining tour dates, Tame Impala will return to Outside Lands in San Francisco on August 8th and appear at Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas in September. All tickets for the original show dates will be honored at the rescheduled dates. For fans who are unable to attend, they can request refunds at their point of purchase.

Tour Dates:

July 22 – Foro Sol Stadium – Mexico City, MEXICO

July 28 – Gila River Arena – Phoenix, AZ

July 30 – Pepsi Center – Denver, CO

Aug 02 – Moda Center – Portland, OR

Aug 04 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, CANADA

Aug 06 – The Gorge – George WA

Aug 08 – Outside Lands Festival – San Francisco, CA

Aug 12 – Toyota Center – Houston, TX

Aug 13 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX

Aug 14 – Frank Erwin Center – Austin,TX

Sept 15 – Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Sept 17 – Life Is Beautiful Festival – Las Vegas, NV

Oct 04 – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, CANADA

Oct 05 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

Oct 07 – United Center – Chicago, IL

Oct 08 – Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI

Oct 10 – Xcel Energy Center – St Paul, MN

Oct 13 – Capital One Arena – Washington DC

Oct 15 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA

Oct 17 – Amway Center – Orlando, FL

Oct 18 – American Airlines Arena- Miami, FL