Tame Impala announces re-schedule tour dates for 2021

Today, Tame Impala has announced his rescheduled North American tour dates. The majority of the dates were originally scheduled for this past summer, of course had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the newly announced dates, Tame Impala will be kicking off their 2021 tour dates on July 22nd in Mexico City and wrap up in Miami, Florida on October 18th. In between, the band will be hitting venues such as The Gorge in Washington, The Chase Center in San Francisco, and the United enter in Chicago.
In addition to their headlining tour dates, Tame Impala will return to Outside Lands in San Francisco on August 8th and appear at Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas in September. All tickets for the original show dates will be honored at the rescheduled dates. For fans who are unable to attend, they can request refunds at their point of purchase.
Tour Dates:
July 22 – Foro Sol Stadium – Mexico City, MEXICO
July 28 – Gila River Arena – Phoenix, AZ
July 30 – Pepsi Center – Denver, CO
Aug 02 – Moda Center – Portland, OR
Aug 04 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, CANADA
Aug 06 – The Gorge – George WA
Aug 08 – Outside Lands Festival – San Francisco, CA
Aug 12 – Toyota Center – Houston, TX
Aug 13 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX
Aug 14 – Frank Erwin Center – Austin,TX
Sept 15 – Chase Center, San Francisco, CA
Sept 17 – Life Is Beautiful Festival – Las Vegas, NV