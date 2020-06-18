PREMIERE: Las Vegas rockers Amarionette drops new single “Modern Disco III”

Pay close attention folks because these guys could blow up quickly! Las Vegas’s Amarionette has taken a familiar sound in pop alt rock and have made it their own. That’s what makes a band special if you ask me. Modern Disco III, taken from the bands upcoming July 17th debut, is definitely worth your time. The name pretty much sums it up!

“Modern Disco III is as pure as the title. Truly a disco song of the modern rock era with some retro funk pop flare”. – Nick Raya

