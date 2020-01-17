The 1975 announce North American tour + drop new song, “Me & You Together Song”

By
Logan White
-
The 1975 people

The 1975 have had an intriguingly busy day. Firstly, the band announced their plans for an extensive tour of North America, hitting arenas and hosting some of their biggest headlining shows to date.

Additionally, The 1975 have released a brand new single called “Me & You Together Song” — the latest single from their upcoming album, Notes On a Conditional Form, which will be released on April 24th via Dirty Hit/Interscope Records. You can listen to the new song below.

The 1975 will kick off their headlining tour on April 27th in Houston, Texas and will run through June 12th in Manchester, Tennessee. The band will be bringing out Phoebe Bridgers and Beabadoobee as support for most dates. The pre-order for pre-sale ticket access is available here and will run through next Thursday, January 23rd at 10:00pm local time. Tickets will go on-sale to the general pubic on Friday, January 24th at 9:00am local time.

Check out all of the newly announced headlining tour dates below.

Tour dates:

April 27
Houston, TX
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
April 29
Austin, TX
Germania Insurance Amphitheater (formerly Austin360)
May 2
Dallas, TX
Dos Equis Pavilion
May 3
El Paso, TX
Don Haskins Center
May 5
Phoenix, AZ
Gila River Arena
May 7
Los Angeles, CA
The Forum +
May 8
Irvine, CA
FivePoint Amphitheatre +
May 11
Morrison, CO
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
May 13
Omaha, NE
Baxter Arena
May 14
St. Louis, MO
Enterprise Center
May 16
St. Paul, MN
Xcel Energy Center
May 18
Milwaukee, WI
Fiserv Forum
May 19
Columbus, OH
Schottenstein Center
May 21
Toronto, ON
Budweiser Stage
May 23
Washington, DC
The Anthem
May 26
New York, NY
Madison Square Garden
May 29
Hanover, MD
The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel
June 2
Pittsburgh, PA
Petersen Events Center
June 3
Cleveland, OH
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
June 5
Virginia Beach, VA
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
June 6
Charlotte, NC
Spectrum Center
June 8
Jacksonville, FL
Daily’s Place
June 9
Miami, FL
Bayfront Park Amphitheater
June 11
Atlanta, GA
Infinite Energy Center *
June 12
Manchester, TN
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival * +

Phoebe Bridgers will be direct support on all dates except *
Beabadoobee will be support on all dates except +

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR