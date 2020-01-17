The 1975 have had an intriguingly busy day. Firstly, the band announced their plans for an extensive tour of North America, hitting arenas and hosting some of their biggest headlining shows to date.

Additionally, The 1975 have released a brand new single called “Me & You Together Song” — the latest single from their upcoming album, Notes On a Conditional Form, which will be released on April 24th via Dirty Hit/Interscope Records. You can listen to the new song below.

The 1975 will kick off their headlining tour on April 27th in Houston, Texas and will run through June 12th in Manchester, Tennessee. The band will be bringing out Phoebe Bridgers and Beabadoobee as support for most dates. The pre-order for pre-sale ticket access is available here and will run through next Thursday, January 23rd at 10:00pm local time. Tickets will go on-sale to the general pubic on Friday, January 24th at 9:00am local time.

Check out all of the newly announced headlining tour dates below.

Tour dates:

April 27 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion April 29 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater (formerly Austin360) May 2 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion May 3 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center May 5 Phoenix, AZ Gila River Arena May 7 Los Angeles, CA The Forum + May 8 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre + May 11 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre May 13 Omaha, NE Baxter Arena May 14 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center May 16 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center May 18 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum May 19 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center May 21 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage May 23 Washington, DC The Anthem May 26 New York, NY Madison Square Garden May 29 Hanover, MD The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel June 2 Pittsburgh, PA Petersen Events Center June 3 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse June 5 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater June 6 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center June 8 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place June 9 Miami, FL Bayfront Park Amphitheater June 11 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Center * June 12 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival * +

Phoebe Bridgers will be direct support on all dates except *

Beabadoobee will be support on all dates except +