Casinos have gained popularity over the past few years. Online gambling platforms are experiencing their heyday, which will last for a very long time. But the casino industry itself, as popular as it was, will remain. The first casinos were opened as early as the 17th century in Europe, and since then the interest of the audience, the passion to win, and the excitement have only been fueled. And since the 20th century casinos have been firmly planted not only in people’s heads, but also in their culture. With the opening of the first major casinos in Las Vegas, gambling, card games, slot machines, roulette, dice have migrated to the culture, popular culture.

Casinos have their own certain charm and mood, atmosphere and entourage. It is an integral part of the games. That's why modern sites are trying to convey all of this in their digital products.

This has led to the fact that the casino and gambling have become the object of cinematography, not documentary, but art. Casinos live by their own laws and rules, where passions and intrigue boil, destinies are sealed and love is crushed. Aren't they the perfect subjects for movies? Today, we're talking about the best movies about casinos, gamblers, their ups and downs.

List of the best movies about casinos and gambling

We should note that this material is not a top and not a recommendation for the “best/worst” movies. All pictures are in random order, were and will be highly regarded not only for the plot and acting of the main characters, but also for the way they were able to convey the atmosphere of the world of gambling through the screens.

The Gambler

Year of release – 2014.

Starring Mark Wahlberg, Brie Larson, Jessica Lange, John Goodman.

The film is a remake of the 1974 picture of the same name and will tell the audience the story of the main character, a ludoman. The main character – Jim is a gambler with a huge experience, but it does not prevent him from working as a teacher of literature at the university and be a respected lecturer, both among students and colleagues.

At night, Jim turns into a gambler who loses huge sums over and over again and returns to the table in an attempt to win back.

Croupier

The year of release – 1998.

Starring Clive Owen, Gina McKee, Alex Kingston, Nicholas Ball.

Dean is one of the most famous movies that is simply a must-see. The story centers on a young and ambitious writer who is overcome by an idea crisis. Jack Manfred can’t handle the crisis and decides to distract himself for a while. How? To change his job, and not just change, but dramatically. The guy goes to the casino to work as a croupier.

Not only that Jack is a gambler by nature and gravitates to the card game, and yet a chance meeting with an interesting lady pushes him to risk. The girl offers the main character to dare to daring and very profitable scam. And whether the couple will be able to pull it all off or they will fail?

Rounders

The Year of Release – 1998.

Starring Matt Damon, John Malkovich, Edward Norton, Gretchen Mol

The movie is worth watching just because of the cast of main characters. The film has become one of the favorites to watch with friends, not only gamblers and gambling fans, but also young companies and teenagers. The plot of the movie “Cheaters” is one of the most interesting and fun pictures about card games, namely “Texas Poker”. What is the plot? It’s pretty simple. The main character is a fan of playing poker, but he loses and big, after which he promises his beloved to quit playing cards. But, according to the classics, an old friend of his shows up in his life with a “great” idea and a request to help. And Mike can’t refuse. Together they collect a fee and go to play poker at the World Tournament.

Casino Royale

The year is 2006.

Starring Daniel Craig, Eva Green, Mads Mikkelsen.

Another installment of “Bondiana,” which was the debut in this role for Daniel Craig. This time, “Agent 007” will have to settle down at the card table. His task is to get one criminal mastermind to cooperate with the intelligence service. And to beat the criminal genius at cards – the main task of our hero. What awaits Bond on the way to his goal, will he be able to accomplish his mission? And who will he meet on his way? All these questions will be answered by the film. Fans of the series of films about the famous “Agent 007” are obligatory to watch or review.

Rain Man

The year of release is 1988.

Starring Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise, Valeria Golino, Gerald Molen

The duo of Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman already speaks volumes. This couple is very good in their charisma and some “chemistry” in their acting. This couple will be at the center of the plot, where one of the brothers fails in his business, a lot of problems and the death of his father come upon him. And so, as it happens when a relative dies – the “missing” brother or son is announced. The main character – Charlie learns about his older brother Raymond, who lives in a clinic and suffers from autism spectrum disorder. The brothers take a trip across the United States and get to know each other better. It turns out that the older one is great at counting cards and then the fun begins, as the couple’s next destination is Las Vegas.

Ocean’s Eleven

The year of release – 1995.

Starring Sharon Stone, Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, James Woods

A picture that has become a classic that has received several subsequent installments. Ocean is a planning genius. He is capable of devising and generating the perfect plans for robberies and scams. And he has nothing better in his head than to arrange 3 robberies at once and take out the cash from the casino to the sum of 160 million. But he won’t do it by himself. In this he will help his loyal team of colorful and very charismatic guys.

Maverick

Year of production – 1994.

Starring James Garner, Jodie Foster, Mel Gibson

How do you survive in the casino world for a hustler? If you wanted to know the answer to the question, then “Maverick” will definitely appeal to you. Maverick is the main character who makes his money by cheating and tricking his opponents at the card table. But here he decides to “play big” and win at the biggest poker tournament. Can he reach his goal? Will he win? And what he is ready for to win. All this will tell the film. But the most interesting thing is that to participate he needs 25 thousand dollars, which somewhere to be found.

The Big Game

Year of release – 2017.

Starring Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba, Michael Cera, Kevin Costner.

A girl’s place in the world of gambling. Is a member of the fair sex capable of taking over the management of a major poker club? The film is based on an autobiographical book by Molly Bloom. The story is based on real events, where a girl working in the casino industry was able to get to the top and organize private events not just for gangsters or criminal circles, but for Hollywood stars of the first magnitude. Will she be able to stay on top or will she be punished for it?

Home

The year is 2017.

Starring Will Frell, Amy Poehler, Jason Mantzoukas, Andrea Savage.

You’re the parent of a bright daughter who got into the college of her dreams, and you’re excited, and the city council has denied your tuition payments. Well, denied, it just defrauded your family and spent the money that was meant to pay for your daughter’s tuition on building a swimming pool. What are you supposed to do? Your daughter is supposed to get an education, and your loser neighbor offers to set up an underground casino in the house. On second thought, 3…2…1…Right! Let’s set up a casino at home. Yes, it’s illegal, yes it’s getting popular, and yes, you’re going to have problems.

Roulette Kings

The year is 2012.

Starring Daniel Brull, Blanca Suarez, Luis Omar, Mika Luna.

The Spanish production film will tell the story of the legendary clan of “roulette kings”, who became famous for robbing casinos by playing roulette. Most surprisingly, they did it without cheating. The Pelayo family engraved their last name in gambling history because of their unique talent. But is it that simple? And what is the family’s secret? The film will tell you how long and thorny path to fame and worldwide recognition of this clan of players.

If you wanted to know more about the world of table games in casinos, it is a must-see.