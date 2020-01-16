Luna Shadows teams up with Chelsea Jade for “millennia”

Few things are more liberating than saying exactly what you mean. Luna Shadows is doing just that with her new Chelsea Jade collaboration, “millennia.”

Over a pulsating beat, the single follows a breakdown of communication and deals with confronting issues head on. Shadows elaborates, “”millennia” is essentially about different styles of dispute and communication. There are some people who prefer to confront things right away and talk until resolution is reached; conversely, there are others who run in the opposite direction and avoid confrontation all together. I personally find that the silent treatment tends to be more painful than confrontation.”

The track was produced by Bradley Hale (Now Now) and Thomas Powers (The Naked & Famous) and marks Shadows’ first new single of 2020 and latest from her upcoming sophomore album.

Check out “millennia” below: