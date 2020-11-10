New Star Precious Shares Positive Energy To The World in “Mellow” Video

Precious is an incredible emerging artist with a catchy pop music appeal, signature vocals and hit new song, “Mellow.”

Born Precious Nkechi Okor, the Nashville native delivers a catchy Afro Pop sound and visual presentation about smooth love. A groovy and poetic song that intrigues newfound fans about empowering self-love. Precious strolls through the city and showcases the beauty that is black power during an important moment in time like the Black Lives Matter movement.

Precious is a rising artist who found her love for music at an early age and experimented with various forms of the artform as she discovered her calling. Growing up with an enriched heritage, Precious discovered her strong voice, values and eclectic sounds echoing through her home.

“Mellow” follows previously released Precious buzzers “Focus Girl” and “Waiting on You.” Thanks to the popular social app, Tik-Tok, “Mellow” has achieved viral fame and evolved the new star into a trending sensation as we head into the notable mentions of recording artists heading into 2021. Now is the perfect time to become a fan of the Nigerian American singer/songwriter.

Available on RUN-IT-UP Records, “Mellow” is both directed and produced by the talented Purpose (Arie Stewart).

After the video, listen to more Precious on Spotify. And for everything Precious, follow the singer on Instagram.

Take a look at Precious new video below.