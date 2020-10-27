Flo-rida’s Oya Baby Unveils Inner “Super Thot” In New Music Video

Flo Rida is one of the biggest superstars in the last decade of Hip Hop. He conquered the charts with plenty of smash hits like “Low,” “My House” and “Wild Ones.” Now, he turns his attention to creating the future of Florida Hip Hop, starting with Carol City native and triple threat, Oya Baby. The 25-year-old rapstress makes her formal introduction to the world with her new single, titled, “Super Thot.”

For the debut, Oya Baby reworks the popular late-90s hit by Noreaga and The Neptunes, “Super Thug” with a refreshing new approach. In the Alex Acosta-directed video, Baby calls up the girls and throws a wet and wild house party filled with bottles of the best champagne, designer frames and twerking sessions.

Between the shiny things and bikinis, Oya Baby delivers a couple of sultry and attention-grabbing lyrics about what she has in store for the game. Flo-Rida struck gold with this one. This is a moment, Oya Baby has been waiting for her whole life.

“I’d be lying to say I wasn’t nervous to tell the world what my next move was, but I couldn’t keep it a secret no more,” says Oya Baby. “I’m officially an ARTIST!! My love for music & entertaining gave me so many opportunities then some, but I ain’t even scratch the surface. I have so much music & content on the way! I can’t wait for you all to see what I’ve been working on DAY IN & DAY OUT despite what’s been going on in the world. So thank you In advance for all the support on my next journey. Stay tuned & catch this vibe.”

“Super Thot” is coming soon on all DSPs. Find out everything on Oya Baby on Instagram.

Get to know Oya Baby now with “Super Thot.”