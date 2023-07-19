Singer/songwriter/subversie performance artist Poppy has announced that she will be releasing her new album, Zig, on October 27th via Sumerian Records.

The multi-talented and high priestess of no fucks given Poppy recorded Zig with producer Ali Payami, as well as her long-term collaborative partner Simon Wilcox. Zig is at once tender and tough, filled with bold, electronic beats, and deep metal rock riffs reminiscent of early 90s industrial sounds.

To go along with the album announcement, Poppy has unveiled the first taste of the album in the form of a pulsy new single, “Knockoff.” A video for the track — filled with tarot card imagery, Suspiria-esque choreography, and more — was directed by Le3ay, and is yet another arresting visual from an artist known for displacing norms and redefining dark pop on her own terms.

Watch the video for “Knockoff” below and pre-order Zig here.

In support of Zig’s forthcoming release, Poppy will be hitting the road next month for a co-headlining tour with Pvris. All dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

AUG 18 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO

AUG 19 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

AUG 22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

AUG 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

AUG 25 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

AUG 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

AUG 28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

AUG 29 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

SEP 1 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

SEP 2 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

SEP 3 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

SEP 6 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

SEP 7 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

SEP 9 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

SEP 10 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

SEP 13 – Mckees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

SEP 14 – Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues Cleveland