Today, the one and only iconic rocker Alice Cooper has released his latest single, “White Line Frankenstein.” The song is lifted from his upcoming new album, Road, which will be released on August 25th via earMUSIC. Pre-orders can be found here.

“White Line Frankenstein” is the newest Cooper track built from a rocking riff that hits hard before diving into a memorable chorus, before ultimately leading into one of those trademark guitar solos from Tom Morello.

“’White Line Frankenstein’ is a monster that we created. It’s a truck driver who’s been out there a long time. He’s the king of the road. He doesn’t live in a house. He lives in that truck,” Cooper says. “In the song, this surreal tough guy is driving on white lines for his whole life. So, ‘White Line Frankenstein’ would be his CB handle. It’s monstrous and definitely a stage song.”

Additionally, Cooper has announced an extension of his lengthy 2023 North American tour, adding shows through the month of October. The shows October 3-23 will be “An Evening With,” and he closes out the month October 25, 26 & 28 with three co-headlining “Halloween Hootenanny” shows with Rob Zombie. This follows his six shows with Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard, along with six of his own “Evening With” shows August 5-22, followed by a month long co-headline “Freaks on Parade” tour with Rob Zombie August 24-September 24.

Road is going to be released on August 25 on earMUSIC in a wide variety of formats and limited vinyl colors. Complementing the album’s theme, the bonus DVD/Blu-ray comes with Cooper’s full live show at Hellfest 2022 and includes all the classics and rarely played gems.

Tour dates:

8/5 – Syracuse, NY – JMA Wireless Dome

8/6 – Johnston, PA – 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial

8/8 – Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium

8/10 – Madison, WI – Overture Center for the Arts

8/11 – Fargo, ND – Fargodome

8/13 – Omaha, NE – Charles Schwab Field Omaha

8/15 – Springfield, MO – Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts

8/16 – Tulsa, OK – Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

8/18 – El Paso, TX – Sun Bowl Stadium

8/19 – Midland, TX – Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

8/20 – Lubbock, TX – Buddy Holly Hall

8/22 – San Antonio, TX -Tobin Center

8/24 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

8/26 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/27 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

8/29 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

8/30 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

9/1 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/2 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

9/5 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Amphitheatre

9/6 – Toronto ON – Budweiser Stage

9/8 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion @ Montage Mountain

9/9 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health Theatre @ Jones Beach

9/10 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

9/12 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

9/13 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend

9/15 – Bonner, Springs KS – Azura Amphitheatre

9/16 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green

9/19 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheatre

9/20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

9/22 – Concord, CA – Pavilion

9/23 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

9/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

10/4 – St Augustine, FL – Amphitheatre

10/5 – Wilmington NC – Wilson Center @ Cape Fear College

10/7 – Evansville, IN – Aiken Theatre In The Centre

10/8 – Wheeling, WV -WesBanco Arena

10/10 – Troy, OH – Hobart Arena

10/11 – Wabash, IN – Honeywell Center

10/13 – Paducah, KY – Luther F Carson Four Rivers Center

10/14 – N Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

10/15 – Lafayette, LA – Heymannn Performing Arts Center

10/17 – Enid, OK – Stride Bank Center

10/19 – Colorado Springs, CO – Pikes Peak Center

10/20 – Rio Rancho, NM – Events Center

10/21 – Tucson, AZ – AVA Amphitheatre

10/23 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

10/25 – Highland, CA – Yaamava Theater

10/26 – Reno NV – Grand Sierra Resort

10/28 – Las Vegas NV – Bakkt Theatre

Artwork:

Track-listing: