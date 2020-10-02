Happy. release fourth single from ‘Imposter Syndrome,’ “Background Noise””

It’s finally release month for emo/pop-rock band Happy., as their new album, Imposter Syndrome, is due out on October 30th via Rude Records. It’s been a long time coming, and it promises to be well worth the wait.

Happy. have perviously released three singles from the record — “Liarliar,” “A Cure for Wellness,” and “Sick Is the New Sane” — and today, they’ve released one more to attempt to hold fans over for the next few weeks: “Background Noise.”

The single touches on unconditional love for family and friends through all of life’s trials and tribulations, with Happy. vocalist/guitarist explaining, “Especially in a year like this one, it’s important to uplift our loved ones. We may not always have the answers, or know all the right things to say, but we should always listen and support those who would do the same for us.”

Imposter Syndrome was produced by Marc McClusky (Weezer, Motion City Soundtrack, The Front Bottoms) and is a narrative based on the band member’s personal experience with the effects of imposter syndrome. They explain, “From the lows of depression, anxiety, and addiction, to the highs of traveling, making friends and living the dream, this record is our everlasting chase for ‘success.’”

Pre-order the new album from Happy. here.