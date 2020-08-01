Thompson Springs release new album “Undertones”

Chicago’s dreamy folk-rock band, Thompson Springs is out with their first full-length album titled Undertones.

The band recorded this record in Nashville, Tennessee alongside Wilco’s Pat Sansone and engineer Andy Freeman.

Thompson Springs started off as a side-project for Matt Smith, but as his indie-folk band The Sharrows ended, the guitarist found another home for his dreamier, hazier songwriting.

PBS called the band “a mix of indie rock with a southern/western feel,” and Detroit Public Radio (WDET) noted that they pull influences from classic songwriters, like Tom Petty, to more recent indie artists, like Kurt Vile.

Despite not being able to play shows in support of the new release, Thompson Springs has launched some merch that can be bought on their Bandcamp, including vinyl and buttons!