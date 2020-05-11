New Singer Hylan Starr Makes A “Fool” Out of Himself For A Hit

Introducing Hylan Starr, a viral Oklahoma singer/songwriter best-known for his cover songs, but now a newly signed Universal recording artist. Backed by the home of Post Malone, Drake and more, Starr unveils his much-talked new love song, titled, “Fool.”

For the debut, the fast-rising Starr speaks to the men and their mistreatment of a good woman. Supported by an energetic vibe, on the song Hylan Starr is a ready and able back-up to take your woman away for the feelings of being convenient. Enticing her with sultry melodies and flirtatious commentary, he showcases the true meaning of a “Southern Gentleman.”

“I think that Tulsa kind of raised me because I grew up in the rough part of Tulsa. I learned a lot of things at a young age that I probably shouldn’t have learned, but it helped me grow up and become more mature. As far as music, we have a music scene down in Tulsa. I actually started out in a group by the name of. It was a couple of buddies of mine and they kind of sparked my interest in music. That’s when I decided to get on a whole other level and get onYouTube. My whole city sparked my interest in doing music and helped me learn that this is what I want to do.”

For more music, hear all the previous catalog on Soundcloud.

“Fool” is out now via Universal/Wolf Pack Music Group.