PREMIERE: American Hi-Fi release cover of “Another Nail in My Heart”

American pop-punk band, American Hi-Fi, has just released an iconic cover of Squeeze’s “Another Nail In My Heart.”

The group released its eponymous debut album in 2001, and this led to their hit single “Flavor of the Weak.”

Since then, they have put out a string of releases, including 2016’s American Hi-Fi Acoustic–an acoustic re-work of their debut album. They’re currently gearing up for a covers EP, which will include squeeze’s “Another Nail In My Heart,” Madness’ “Our House” and Joe Jackson’s “Steppin’ Out”.

This little string of releases is to keep the fans hopeful during a time of such uncertainty. Ther cover EP, “Anywhere Else But Here” will be available August 7 on Rude Records.