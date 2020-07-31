TREASVRE release Devils/ Echoes EP

TREASVRE is a band formed of five San Francisco natives who go the distance for their sound. Blending elements of shoegaze and post-rock, the band also brings rich synth textures and heavy guitar riffs to their sound. Vocalists Sabrina Simonton and Samantha Peña create wistful harmonies that underscore themes of nostalgia, melancholy, and hopefulness found in their lyrics.

The drama and depth conveyed in the music creates a distinctly cinematic quality-one that captures the complex range of human emotion in beautiful and inspiring ways and begs to be experienced live.

The Devils/Echoes EP, which was released yesterday, wrestles with heavy themes that are especially pertinent during these times of social isolation. The two songs examine how loneliness and self-doubt can take control, as well as the struggle to break free without losing oneself.

The band comments, “Devils/Echoes EP is a reflection of a time of transition in our personal lives. This past year, we’ve experienced big changes in our relationships, our responsibilities, and the way we see ourselves. These songs embody the desire to escape and isolate in times of uncertainty. We tried to convey the complexity of these feelings through the imagery of possession, secrecy, and deception. While this may seem like a dark emotional landscape, ultimately these are songs about discovering the silver lining and pushing past your limits to discover what you’re capable of. “