Dan + Shay share “I Should Probably Go to Bed” music video

Earlier today, Dan + Shay shared their brand new single, “I Should Probably Go to Bed,” their first taste of new music since releasing their collaboration with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours.”

Written earlier this year, the song was produced entirely by the group’s Dan Smyers; every instrument was performed and recorded by Smyers at his home studio in Nashville, Tennessee.

Now, Dan + Shay have released the accompanying music video for “I Should Probably Go to Bed,” which is filled with surrealist imagery and physics-defying action.

Back in May, Dan + Shay broke their brief social media silence to share their statement surrounding the George Floyd tragedy and state of the country. In their statement, they shared they had been tucked away, socially distant and crafting new music — and “I Should Probably Go to Bed” is an excellent first taste of what’s to come. Substream will keep you updated on any new music from the duo.

“I Should Probably Go To Bed” follows on the heels of Dan + Shyay’s multi-week No. 1 hit “10,000 Hours” with Justin Bieber, which became the biggest first-week streaming total in country music history and was the fastest country song to reach one million U.S. track equivalents in 2019. “10,000 Hours” is the first song by a country duo or group ever to debut in the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 5, and spent 21 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on Hot Country Songs (4th longest run in chart history).