Ben Schuller Rides At “Cruising Altitude” In New Video

Ben Schuller is a multi-talented new recording artist quickly ascending to superstar status with the release of his new song, titled, “Cruising Altitude.”

“Cruising Altitude” is about the fragility of internet fame and how easy it is to ride highs only to come crashing down in a split second, especially in the entertainment industry. The lyrics progressively poke holes in what seems to be the perfect picture. As people become more and more successful, it becomes easier and easier to gloss over real problems in order to maintain that feeling of success.

In the video, Schuller is flying to an ideal destination, seating in the accomplished first-class. Schuller appreciates the moment as he sings, “We’re first-class now, living the dream./Cruising on thirty-five thousand feet worth of follows and likes, how could we come down?

red lights? warning signs?/Well, just don’t wake me up.”

The new single is featured on Ben Schuller’s new project, Ch.2, Cruising Altitude. The two-track project also features another breakout hit by Ben Schuller called, “Validation.” Ch.2 Cruising Altitude is the perfect jump-on point for any newfound fan.

Enjoy “Cruising Altitude?” Continue to follow Ben Schuller’s career on social media.

To-date, “Cruising Altitude” has surpassed over 47,000 streams.

Watch “Cruising Altitude” now.