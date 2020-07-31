NEEDTOBREATHE release new song, “Banks”

A few months back, Grammy-nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE announced their new album, Out of Body. While there was initially no date given, it has since been confirmed that the record will be released on August 28th via Elektra Records/Centricity Music. You can pre-order the release here.

Today, NEEDTOBREATHE have released a new single, “Banks,” the fifth song from Out of Body.

“This song is about the women in our lives… they are strong, ambitious, patient, caring, and intelligent forces of nature,” NEEDTOBREATHE share on the single. “‘Banks’ is our way of saying we support you and that there’s nothing more beautiful than watching you effortlessly become the very thing you were made to be.”

Listen to “Banks” below.

NEEDTOBREATHE have also announced that they will be celebrating the released of Out of Body with a fully immersive concert experience aptly titled “Celebrating Out of Body.” Directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Elizabeth Olmstead (Brandi Carlile, The Highwomen), the concert will see the band perform their new songs live for the very first time. Streamed from the studio in Nashville, Tennessee, this high definition audio and video experience will put fans right in the middle of a live performance to celebrate the album’s release.

“Celebrating Out of Body” will take place on Friday, August 28th at 9:00pm ET. Tickets are available now here.