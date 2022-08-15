Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert have announced today that they will be teaming up for a massive U.S. headlining our this fall. Produced by Live Nation and featuring support from Corey Marks, the tour will hit arenas across the U.S. starting on November 9th and wrapping up on December 17th.

Fan club pre-sales for both artists start at 10am local time on Tuesday, August 16th. All other pre-sales begin at 10am local on Thursday, August 18th. Download the official Five Finger Death Punch Fan Club app here. Tickets go on general on-sale at 10am local on Friday, August 19th. For full info visit fivefinderdeathpunch.com and brantleygilbert.com.

Despite it potentially seeming like an odd or random pairing, this is not the first time Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert have teamed up together. The two artists brought together their respective worlds of hard rock and country rock together when they teamed up with “Blue on Black” back in 2019. The track also featured Brian May, the song’s original performer, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and was in support of The Gary Sinise Foundation, to benefit first responders.

Check out all of the announced tour dates below.

Wed Nov 9 Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena

Thu Nov 10 Fort Wayne, IN | Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Sat Nov 12 Lexington, KY | Rupp Arena

Mon Nov 14 Columbus, OH | Schottenstein Center

Wed Nov 16 Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

Thu Nov 17 Knoxville, TN | Thompson-Boling Arena

Sat Nov 19 Charleston, WV | Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

Sun Nov 20 Greenville, SC | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Tue Nov 22 Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena

Fri Nov 25 Birmingham, AL | Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Sat Nov 26 Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena

Tue Nov 29 Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

Wed Nov 30 Omaha, NE | CHI Health Center Omaha

Fri Dec 2 Madison, WI | Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center

Sat Dec 3 Green Bay, WI | Resch Center

Mon Dec 5 Minneapolis, MN | Target Center

Wed Dec 7 Des Moines, IA | Wells Fargo Arena

Fri Dec 9 Grand Forks, ND | Alerus Center

Sat Dec 10 Sioux Falls, SD | Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Tue Dec 13 Spokane, WA | Spokane Arena

Thu Dec 15 Nampa, ID | Ford Idaho Center Arena

Sat Dec 17 Las Vegas, NV | Michelob ULTRA Arena