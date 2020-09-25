Jeff Kush “Simmer Down” on New Song Ahead LP Release

He can’t stop, won’t stop.

Maintaining a steady stream flow of 294k with his recently released album, High Grade. Pennsylvania lyricist Jeff Kush continues to produce great music like today’s release in the new song, titled, “Simmer Down.”

Similar to the magic on his 2020 project, “Simmer Down” delivers more of the infectious wordplay from the rising star as he speaks on what Hip Hop is missing and ish. Ready to feel the void, Kush executes a buzzworthy performance, thrusting himself into the best new artist’s conversation. The song sets up another anticipated album, currently untitled, scheduled for a late-2020 release. For up to the minute information on Jeff Kush music, follow him on Instagram.

Stream “Simmer Down” now, available on own imprint.