Sexual misconduct allegations arise against members of Neverkept, Sleep On It

TW: Rape, sexual assault, drug usage

Yesterday, August 25th, sexual misconduct allegations against Dorian Cooke of Neverkept.

The allegations first surfaced via Twitter, in which user @frannzzy shared her story on her experience with Cooke, in which he raped, manipulated, and attempted to have her help cover up his actions. To ensure nothing gets left out of these allegations, or Substream does not misinterpret anything told, you can read the statements (and screenshots shared) directly from the victim themselves.

TW: sexual assault, drug usage I can’t stay silent anymore about what Dorian Cooke (Neverkept) did to me. I was begged to lie about it, cover it up, and then manipulated that what I experienced wasn’t real. This is my story. the next thread are screenshots. pic.twitter.com/raIZ4ZSeNP — francesca (@frannzzy) August 25, 2020

when he asked me to lie about it happening and mad at me because people were finding out specific details (found out it was my roommates friend) pic.twitter.com/GewQkZxiq5 — francesca (@frannzzy) August 25, 2020

I tried again to tell Dorian what went wrong and to teach him not to do it again. At first he said he knew about my past and tried to be delicate but then swears he didn’t know anything about it. pic.twitter.com/JFTUvhoqsE — francesca (@frannzzy) August 25, 2020

At this time, Cooke was in Broadside, who the victim mentions that she spoke to, to which they assured her he was no longer in the band — and she had asked them to not speak about her story. In her tweet, the victim also alleges that she informed Sleep On It of what had occurred, due to them being on the same tour.

A separate Twitter user also alleged that Cooke was abusive towards them, and they had made Sleep On It aware of this earlier this year:

I told Jake in January 2020 that Dorian was abusive towards me, but sure- you were made aware today https://t.co/SjkyFCnaOw — mckenzie🦇 (@whymckenzie) August 25, 2020

This allegations sparked a domino effect for Sleep On It, as they maintained their ties with Cooke — later adding his new band, Neverkept, to their headlining tour that was planned earlier this year.

This caused Sleep On It to post a statement explaining that they were just learning of the accusations yesterday, and never would have brought Neverkept on tour had they known:

Prior to the tour, the victim had been living with former Sleep On It touring member, Zach Hir — which a different twitter user points out in reply to the above tweet.

Zach Hir knew EVERYTHING….when Zach first met me in LA and we were “talking/flirting”, I confided to him. I even told him the story NUMEROUS times and he lied to me about recording/producing with them on his new project. I had a meltdown in Philly outside the studio about it https://t.co/S77kGGKHrl — francesca (@frannzzy) August 25, 2020

This causes Sleep On It to make a follow-up tweet, explaining that while they knew of the allegations prior to bringing Neverkept out on tour, they “were unaware” of the severity, despite the victim alleging that members of Sleep On It knew everything beforehand.

To clarify, Fran had talked to us about Dorian in the past, but we were unaware of the horrendous severity of his actions and the situation as a whole until the statement was posted today. — Sleep On It (@SleepOnItBand) August 25, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, Sleep On It further apologizes, stating that they will be holding themselves more accountable moving forward. This caused a critical reaction of the band in the replies to their tweets and across Twitter, with many pointing out the hypocrisy in their statement, and expressing frustration in regards to how the members responded to the allegations in the first place and again yesterday.

Shortly after, different allegations began coming out against members of Sleep On It individually. The first one that Substream saw online was from vocalist Zech Pluister’s ex girlfriend of two years, alleging that Pluister had mentally abused and gaslit her throughout their relationship. The victim also alleges that all members of Sleep On it knew, and actively covered up for him.

Regarding Zech Pluister of Sleep On It pic.twitter.com/esdg4Kl6g5 — miller white (@taysux) August 26, 2020

A different Twitter user quote replied to the above tweet, alleging that Sleep On It drummer Jake Marquis had resorted to slut-shaming Pluister’s victim right after the break-up.

and to think, Jake had nothing but slut-shaming slander to throw Taylor’s way when i met him at an after-show dj set, right after she & Zech had split. i am sorry for not speaking up right then and there. repugnant and inexcusable behavior from vile, vile men. https://t.co/NGH1jzB8C3 — lila (@heytheredelilac) August 26, 2020

Additionally, further allegations surrounding Sleep On It and them covering up for friends and former bandmates. The twitter user below alleges that they made Sleep On It aware of their experience with Ryan Rizzo back in 2016.

Additionally, two of the aforementioned victims have stated that Sleep On It’s manger, Buck Foley (who also works for Riot Fest), has reached out to them to discuss the allegations.

Their manager also called me last night to try and guilt me. https://t.co/gQhfhOVZmt — Kaitlynn // מעיין (@whoiskaitlynn) August 26, 2020

Come collect your manager harassing Fran then https://t.co/ioUEZY7w8l pic.twitter.com/lDNaUK3A5r — Brii (@BriiMonster) August 26, 2020

Substream has reached out to the publicists for Neverkept and Sleep On It, and at this time of publication, has not heard back from Neverkept’s team, but did receive a reply from Sleep On It’s publicist stating that the band have no comment at this time. Additionally, Substream has reached out to Buck Foley, but have not heard back from them either at time of publication.