Sleep On It announce headlining tour for 2020

By
Logan White
-
sleep on it

Sleep On It have just announced their plans for a headlining tour to kick off in early-2020.

Appropriately titled “The Pride and Disastour,” Sleep On It will be continuing to tour in support of their most recent album, Pride and Disaster, which came out back in September via Equal Vision Records.

It is the first full North American headlining tour from Sleep On It, and while current support bands have yet to be announced — you can bet it will be one you don’t want to miss. The tour will kick off on February 28th in Toronto and will run through March 28th when it wraps up in their hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

VIP Tickets are currently on-sale now, and include: a GA ticket, an intimate three-song acoustic performance, meet and greet with professionally shot photo with the band, signed poster, laminate, and more. Check out all VIP options here.

Tour Dates:

02/28 — Toronto, ON – Hard Luck Bar
02/29 — Lakewood, OH – The Symposium
03/01 — Detroit, MI – Pike Room
03/03 — Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Music Hall
03/04 — Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery
03/05 — Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Park Brewery
03/06 — Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry
03/07 — Boston, MA – ONCE Ballroom
03/08 — New York, NY – Knitting Factory
03/10 — Orlando, FL – Soundbar
03/11 — Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
03/13 — Columbus, OH – Big Room Bar
03/14 — Indianapolis, IN – Hoosier Dome
03/16 — Denver, CO – Marquis Theater
03/19 — Sacramento, CA – Holy Diver
03/20 — Berkeley, CA – 924 Gilman
03/21 — Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction
03/22 — Phoenix, AZ – Pub Rock
03/24 — San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
03/25 — Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Art Co
03/27 — St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
03/28 — Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen

