Sleep On It announce headlining tour for 2020

Sleep On It have just announced their plans for a headlining tour to kick off in early-2020.

Appropriately titled “The Pride and Disastour,” Sleep On It will be continuing to tour in support of their most recent album, Pride and Disaster, which came out back in September via Equal Vision Records.

It is the first full North American headlining tour from Sleep On It, and while current support bands have yet to be announced — you can bet it will be one you don’t want to miss. The tour will kick off on February 28th in Toronto and will run through March 28th when it wraps up in their hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

VIP Tickets are currently on-sale now, and include: a GA ticket, an intimate three-song acoustic performance, meet and greet with professionally shot photo with the band, signed poster, laminate, and more. Check out all VIP options here.

Tour Dates:

02/28 — Toronto, ON – Hard Luck Bar

02/29 — Lakewood, OH – The Symposium

03/01 — Detroit, MI – Pike Room

03/03 — Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Music Hall

03/04 — Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

03/05 — Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Park Brewery

03/06 — Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry

03/07 — Boston, MA – ONCE Ballroom

03/08 — New York, NY – Knitting Factory

03/10 — Orlando, FL – Soundbar

03/11 — Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

03/13 — Columbus, OH – Big Room Bar

03/14 — Indianapolis, IN – Hoosier Dome

03/16 — Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

03/19 — Sacramento, CA – Holy Diver

03/20 — Berkeley, CA – 924 Gilman

03/21 — Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

03/22 — Phoenix, AZ – Pub Rock

03/24 — San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

03/25 — Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Art Co

03/27 — St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

03/28 — Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen