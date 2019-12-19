Glass Beach, Dogleg announce west coast tour together

Two of the most exciting up-and-coming bands from the alternative scene in 2019 have announced their plans to head out on a tour together in early-2020: Glass Beach and Dogleg.

It’s bound to be an exciting year for Glass Beach, who just recently announced their signing to Run for Cover Records and will be re-releasing t heir debut record, the first glass beach album, on January 24th. For Michigan’s Dogleg, just last month the band released their latest single, “Fox,” which is set to appear on their Triple Crown Records debut coming next year.

The Glass Beach and Dogleg tour will kick off on January 23rd in Fullerton, California and wrap up on February 1st in Reno, Nevada. Check out all of the tour dates below, as well as additional dates from Dogleg themselves.

Tour Dates:

Saturday January 4 – Eagle Rock, CA – All Star Lanes *

Saturday January 18 – Columbus, OH – Rumba Cafe ~

Sunday January 19 – St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill Duck Room ~

Tuesday January 21 – Albuquerque, NM – Moonlight Lounge ~

Wednesday January 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge ~

Thursday January 23 – Fullerton, CA – Programme

Saturday January 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo

Sunday January 26 – San Francisco, CA – Thee Parkside

Tuesday January 28 – Seattle, WA – Vera Project

Wednesday January 29 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

Friday January 31 – Sacramento, CA – Starlet Room

Saturday February 1 – Reno, NV – Holland Project

Tuesday February 4 – Tucson, AZ – Hotel Congress ~

Thursday February 6 – Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street OKC ~

Saturday February 8 – Urbana, IL – Blackbird ~