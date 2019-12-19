Holiday Five: Jenn Vix shares her five favorite holiday films

If you’ve been reading Substream for a while, you may have seen our weekly Take Five column, where we highlight our five favorite songs from the previous week. For the month of December, we wanted to highlight of our love and appreciation of the holidays by doing something special for our readers. So for this month, we present you with a special variation of Take Five with the Holiday Five.

We’ve gotten together with some amazing artists and music industry people to chat about their five favorite holiday movies. This will be more than a weekly column, so be sure to check in every day to see who joined us to talk about their favorite holiday movies.

Our seventh piece this month comes from Jenn Vix — head below to see what her favorite holiday films are!

Scrooged – Carol Kane’s character, the Ghost of Christmas Present, is what makes this my number one choice.

Of course, Bill Murray is fabulous in this, but Carol’s snarky personality and slapstick sucked me right in.

A Christmas Carol (1938) – Haunting and brilliant! The quintessential Christmas movie.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – The combination of seeing Christmas in NYC, and the intense slapstick and bumbling of Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern’s

characters, make this a “pee your pants laughing” movie for me!

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles – You just can’t go wrong with the late John Candy, and Steve Martin. No spoilers, just highly recommended

if you want to laugh your butt off.

Elf – Will Ferrell as Buddy is enough to make any cranky Scrooge laugh out loud! Candy breakfast pasta!