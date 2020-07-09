Maryland’s Triple R BabyBoy Makes Bold Debut ‘Bottom Boy’

The COVID-19 pandemic has not only altered the music industry, but it has also created a leveled playing field for all artists to start and ascend to the top equally. Established stars set to compete against new artists like Maryland recording artist Triple R BabyBoy for dominance. And with catchy new music like the Baltimore-native’s debut album, Bottom Boy, the new artist isn’t making the fight for Hip-Hop an easy one.

For the debut, BabyBoy delivers 13 new tracks that showcase the rising star’s diversity. Here he is able to display his street-smarts on tracks like “No Cap” and “Get To The Money,” and the vulnerable side on tracks like “Dream Girl.” Overall, the project is the perfect origin story for newly discovered fans as he is set to become one of the 2020s most popular new artists.

Watch “Dream Girl” now.

Rowdy, captivating and magnetic, Triple R BabyBoy credits a lot of his newfound success to his creativity and strong following on social media. Bottom Boy features guest appearances by @LuckyTheOne, @XLIBand, @ThatBoyPoppa and @BoxCheckEverything.Triple R BabyBoy’s debut is streaming now everywhere on Silent Entertainment, exclusive license to Beatroot, LLC.