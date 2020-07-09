MUZANA Returns & Sees The “Light” In New Original

Fun. Popular Arizona-based producer, MUZANA, has created a path to the top with his previous hit, “Low HP.” After a hiatus, the charting act returns with a buzzworthy new single, titled, “Light.”

On the new song, MUZANA hits the club for his new lease on life with a dark and broody electro infusion. Creating the best memories as he says goodbye to the past, delivering wise words from a completely changed man. Energetic, “Light” is a creative new sound that displays the new artist’s diversity. For fans, MUZANA engaging sound will easily make him one of the favorite new artists for the 2020 Summer.

Best known for his collaborations with popular labels Musical Freedom, Dim Mak, Panda Funk and Mixmash. MUZANA is destined to be one of the brightest stars in the current landscape, earning thousands of new discoveries daily through word-of-mouth. Many have seen the new sensation play alongside greats Rezz, Chris Lake, NGHTMRE, Marshmello, Jauz and Knife Party. Review MUZANA complete catalog on Soundcloud.

“Light” is streaming now on all DSPs. Follow MUZANA today on Twitter for daily updates and more.