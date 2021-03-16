Georiga peaches Kissie Lee and LightskinKeisha have come together to unleash their dominatrix collaboration “Sheesh.”

Directed by Ambitious Daydreamers, the visual begins with Big Kiss and Big Beshia hosting a late-night talk show that discusses stories of making men overwhelmed by their succulent sugar walls. Throughout the visual, the two stars play dominatrix and fulfill men’s desires, proving who’s boss. Kissie delivers a raunchy vocal set across Keisha’s signature dominating wordplay. The visual ends with the two collecting their own group of nymphomaniacs.

“Working with Keshia was a really fun experience,” says Kissie Lee. “She’s a really cool, funny person and she really slid and did her thing on the track. When I heard her verse, I knew this song would go.”

The collaboration is produced by Mr. Hanky.

“Sheesh” is the first collaboration between the two and slated to appear on Kissie Lee’s forthcoming album, the first in four years. “I’m about to drop my EP titled Let You In and I’m really excited about this one because it’s giving you classic R&B. I know everyone says that but for me it is and it’s another layer of me!”

Last year, LightskinKeisha released her latest Black Youngsta-featured project, Clones, out on her own imprint. The project spawned hit songs “B.R.A.T.” and “Get In Dea.” For Kissie, LightskinKeisha is the second ATL collaboration, following her original with reality star-recording artist Jhonni Blaze. “Sheesh” is available everywhere via Dee Money Entertainment. For daily updates on everything Kissie Lee, follow her on Instagram.

You can check out Kissie and Keisha’s new video below.