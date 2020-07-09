PREMIERE: Makeout showcase growth in new single, “Home”

It’s been a bit of a bumpy road for Makeout, but they’re currently at a place where they’re happy — and they’re more than ready to show what they’re made of.

Following the 2017 release of their debut album, The Good Life — which was produced by John Feldmann and featured co-writes with 5 Seconds of Summer’s Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin and blink-182’s Travis Barker — the band hit a bump in the road with departure of their former vocalist, Sam Baxold. They had an EP and two music videos ready to go when everything seemed to fall apart. “We had a fair few setbacks, and it was really discouraging,” drummer Scott Eckel admits. “We really weren’t too sure how it was going to pan out.”

However, now Makeout is joined by vocalist/guitarist Kyle Dee and bassist AJ Kah, and are ready to reveal their first new music in almost three years. “We couldn’t ask for better new members with the band, and it’s really changed the mood moving forward,” says guitarist Tyler Young. “Everybody’s gung-ho and onboard and really wants to do this.”

Today, Substream is excited to be teaming up with Makeout to exclusively premiere the title-track off the new EP, “Home.” On the single, new vocalist Dee explains, “Home is about being completely drained from giving your all to a dead end relationship. It’s about wanting to build a life with somebody and being fed false promises of a picture-perfect future.”

“It’s my first release with the band and I’m so excited and grateful to be in this position. We can’t wait to give the fans new music and to start this next chapter of Makeout,” he says.

Soon, Makeout will be revealing more details around their upcoming independent release, Home, and the momentum is beginning to flow once again. The EP keeps a lot of the high-energy and soaring vocals that the band showcased on The Good Life, while leaning towards a sound that’s a bit heavier and more aggressive. Producer and manager Matt Holmes worked with the band on Home, and explains that it was a unique process with the guys. “ I had the boys fly to PA with the intention of getting some demos hashed out. After digging in for a week or so, I think we all realized the tunes were turning into something special. We were fortunate enough to have Travis Barker and Malpass work with Scott on the drums and programming, which definitely took the songs and production to another level. It was exciting watching the progression and getting to see the songs come into view. I’m really proud of the band, and I’m confident these songs will help serve as a proper launchpad for the next phase in Makeout’s career.”

Pre-save the single here.