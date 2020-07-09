PREMIERE: Violet Night shares music video for “evergreen”

The Toronto based alternative band, Violet Night, uses their instruments to carefully construct emotion in their songs.



Their latest, “evergreen,” will officially be released tomorrow.



The band aims to traverse soundscapes as diverse as their province’s landscapes.

Violet Night notes that “evergreen,” taken from their forthcoming album A N T I H E R O E S, out Sept 25th.

Vocalist Connor Pohls comments, “Despite never seeing the film, The Place Beyond The Pines, the title alone was enough to inspire me to write the lyrics to new single ‘evergreen.’ It painted a picture with just those five words; one that’s not so much beyond the pines as it is about being surrounded by them, the in-between and uncertainty. Sometimes you can’t see the forest for the trees, and in this case, they’re all evergreens.”