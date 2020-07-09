PREMIERE: KIDS share single+music video for “Not Enough”

The alt/indie-rock group, KIDS, has been working on making a world of their own with their ethereal, spacey sound. They recently announced the release of their new record, Lost Cities, which will be out at the end of the month.

The band has chosen, “Not Enough,” as the next single released from this album.

While discussing the track, the band shares, “‘Not Enough’ is coming to terms with the feelings of inadequacy and rejection we’ve all experienced. It’s that narrow intersection of realization and acceptance; being honest with yourself and those around you.”