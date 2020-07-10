Trizz new album “Black Suburban Music”

Having been over a year since ‘The Basement‘ was released Trizz returns this time with some heat for his fans. The highly anticipated album ‘Black Suburban Music‘ offers 13 tracks with guest features from Kokane, Roc$tedy, Knoc-Turn’al, Brotha Lynch Hung & more!

“It’s been a over a year since my last solo album. This one feels different. Everything from the lyrics to the beats are the real deal. Even the skits are real life scenarios that I captured when people weren’t aware so it’s authentic. I’m just a black kid from the suburbs and this shit sounds like you’re riding around in a black suburban… hence “Black Suburban Music” – Trizz (via Below System Records)

Album Tracklist