Today, jack-of-all-trades creator Tyler Posey has officially released his newest single, “Happy.” The single follows the release of his debut solo single “Shut Up” back in March. Much like “Shut Up,” the new single finds Posey once again teaming up with John Feldmann and phem, giving fans another high-energy pop-punk track with an equally energetic music video to accompany it.

“This song is a bit of a juxtaposition in that it’s called ‘Happy’,” Posey says, “The lyrics are kind of anything but. Small talk is full of shit today. When someone asks, ‘How are you?’ and you are honest with someone about mental health issues, it could make them uncomfortable and judge you, So why not just say you’re happy and not deal with the bullshit? That’s what this song is about.”

He continues sharing “Inside the lyrics like ‘Yeah I know how to act, I’ve been playing these roles you all want me to play’ and ‘Yeah I know how to nod, nodding out half-awake with my eyes rolling back can’t you tell I’m okay’ you get a glimpse of my life from my acting career to even my drug abuse and the act I have put on instead of really speaking truthfully about what I was going through.”

Watch the music video for “Happy” below.