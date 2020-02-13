Saint Motel share cinematic new music video for “Van Horn”

By
Logan White
-
saint motel

Elektra-recording group Saint Motel have just shared a brand new music video for their latest single, “Van Horn.” Originally premiered via People.com, the video brings the song to life in vivid fashion.

Saint Motel frontman A/H Jackson wrote and directed the video himself, and the video is cinematic in nature, with the quartet maintain what has become their tradition of larger-than-life visuals as they deepen their growing mythos in the process.

Watch the video for yourself below.

“Van Horn” appears on The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack: Part 1, which is the first of a three-part album that Saint Motel has planned — with parts two and three to be revealed at a later date. You can stream Part 1 on all DSP’s and streaming services here.

Saint Motel is currently out on their headlining world tour, with most dates selling out in advance. Check out all of their remaining tour dates below, and head here for more information on tickets, VIP packages, and more.

Tour dates:

FEBRUARY
13         New York, NY                             Webster Hall [SOLD OUT]
14         Boston, MA                                Royale [SOLD OUT]
15         Albany, NY                                  Upstate Concert Hall
16         McKees Rocks, PA                     Roxian Theatre
18         Columbus, OH                           Newport Music Hall
20         Toronto, Canada                       Phoenix Concert Theatre
21         Detroit, MI                                 Saint Andrew’s Hall [SOLD OUT]
22         Indianapolis, IN                         Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
24         St. Louis, MO                             Delmar Hall [SOLD OUT]
25         Kansas City, MO                        The Truman
27         Chicago, IL                                  Vic Theatre
28         Milwaukee, WI                          Turner Hall Ballroom
29         Minneapolis, MN                      First Avenue
MARCH
3           Seattle, WA                                The Showbox [SOLD OUT]
4           Portland, OR                              Roseland Theater
6           San Francisco, CA                     The Regency Ballroom
7           Los Angeles, CA                         The Fonda Theatre
8           Los Angeles, CA                         The Fonda Theatre
26         Milan, Italy                                 Circolo Magnolia
27         Munich, Germany                     Ampere
29         Berlin, Germany                        Frannz
31         Hamburg, Germany                  Knust
APRIL
1           Cologne, Germany                    Luxor
2           Amsterdam, Netherlands        Paradiso Noord
4           Brussels, Belgium                      Botanique / Rotonde
5           Paris, France                               La Maroquinerie
7           London, United Kingdom        Islington Assembly Hall
8           Manchester, United Kingdom Manchester Academy 2

