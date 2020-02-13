Saint Motel share cinematic new music video for “Van Horn”

Elektra-recording group Saint Motel have just shared a brand new music video for their latest single, “Van Horn.” Originally premiered via People.com, the video brings the song to life in vivid fashion.

Saint Motel frontman A/H Jackson wrote and directed the video himself, and the video is cinematic in nature, with the quartet maintain what has become their tradition of larger-than-life visuals as they deepen their growing mythos in the process.

Watch the video for yourself below.

“Van Horn” appears on The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack: Part 1, which is the first of a three-part album that Saint Motel has planned — with parts two and three to be revealed at a later date. You can stream Part 1 on all DSP’s and streaming services here.

Saint Motel is currently out on their headlining world tour, with most dates selling out in advance. Check out all of their remaining tour dates below, and head here for more information on tickets, VIP packages, and more.

Tour dates:

FEBRUARY

13 New York, NY Webster Hall [SOLD OUT]

14 Boston, MA Royale [SOLD OUT]

15 Albany, NY Upstate Concert Hall

16 McKees Rocks, PA Roxian Theatre

18 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall

20 Toronto, Canada Phoenix Concert Theatre

21 Detroit, MI Saint Andrew’s Hall [SOLD OUT]

22 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

24 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall [SOLD OUT]

25 Kansas City, MO The Truman

27 Chicago, IL Vic Theatre

28 Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall Ballroom

29 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

MARCH

3 Seattle, WA The Showbox [SOLD OUT]

4 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

6 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom

7 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre

8 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre

26 Milan, Italy Circolo Magnolia

27 Munich, Germany Ampere

29 Berlin, Germany Frannz

31 Hamburg, Germany Knust

APRIL

1 Cologne, Germany Luxor

2 Amsterdam, Netherlands Paradiso Noord

4 Brussels, Belgium Botanique / Rotonde

5 Paris, France La Maroquinerie

7 London, United Kingdom Islington Assembly Hall

8 Manchester, United Kingdom Manchester Academy 2