Enter Shikari announce new album + drop “{ The Dreamer’s Hotel }”

Enter Shikari have just announced their new album, Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible, will be released on April 17th via So Recordings. It will be their first record since 2017’s highly successful The Spark.

Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible is produced by frontman You Reynolds, and shows that even 13 years into their career, Enter Shikari is still maintaining an impressive creative output with a unique story. The album is a lucid soundtrack just in time to kick off the new decade, containing poignant social commentary — all through an eclectic musical output that fans have grown to love and appreciate from Enter Shikari. Album standout “Elegy for Extinction” was even recorded in Prague with the City of Prague Symphony Orchestra and arranged by renowned film and television soundtrack composer George Fenton (Gandhi, Blue Planet, Planet Earth, Groundhog Day, My Name Is Joe).

Enter Shikari have also shared the first single from the album, “{ The Dreamer’s Hotel },” which you can stream below. Speaking on the new single, Reynolds says, “Looking at all we had achieved gave us a better sense of perspective and confidence… What are we capable of? What is possible? These questions are part of Shikari’s DNA. But now, we reflect a society where possibility itself has drifted from something of optimistic opportunity to something quite frightening.”

Artwork:

Track-listing: