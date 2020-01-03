Lauv releases brand new single, “Changes”

The platinum certified rising pop superstar Lauv is gearing up for a massive 2020. He will be releasing his debut album, ~how i’m feeling~, on March 6th and it’s been highly anticipated from fans and critics alike. You can pre-order the new record here.

Lauv has previously hyped up the new album by sharing the singles “Sims,” “Mean It” with LANY, “Feelings,” and “fuck, i’m lonely.”

Now into the new year, Lauv has decided to reflect back on 2019 once more with the release of another new single, “Changes.” The track comes at the right time for himself and for those who also are reflecting on their previous year, and resolving new changes for the new year.

In the accompanying visual for “Changes,” Lauv heads into his backyard to take a ride on an old bike. As he rides off and pedals away, Lauv explains his intention to make some changes in the new year. Things like cutting his car, quitting drinking, taking care of his mental health, and just an overall sense of feeling more like himself.

“I wrote ‘Changes’ about being at a point in my life where it just wasn’t working for me anymore. I wasn’t happy with myself, with the way I was living, and I felt like I needed to grow and evolve,” explains Lauv on the new song. “It’s one of my most personal songs, and a massive favorite from the album.”

You can find the video for “Changes” below.