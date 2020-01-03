Hailee Steinfeld releases somber new song, “Wrong Direction”

Hailee Steinfeld does a pretty good job at staying busy. Her thriving music career kickstarted with her debut, double-platinum single, “Love Myself,” and took off with the triple-platinum “Starving,” platinum certified singles, “Most Girls” and “Let Me Go,” now boasting a discography that has amassed nearly 6 billion streams globally.

The film career of Hailee Steinfeld, on the other hand, has become just as successful — making her one of the few elite to successfully balance an acting and music career for a lengthy period of time. Her Academy Award-nominated career boasts a filmography that includes True Grit, Pitch Perfect 2, The Edge of Seventeen, Pitch Perfect 3, Bumblebee, and more.

Hailee Steinfeld last released new music in the fall of 2019 with “Afterlife,” but is already back with new music. Her new single, “Wrong Direction,” has dropped just in time for the new year. It’s a somber, reflective ballad that showcases her growth as a musical artists. “Wrong Direction” was written by Steinfeld, Lowell, Skyler Stonestreet, and KOZ (who also produced the track).

Explaining the new track, Hailee Steinfeld explains that, ““I’ve learned how easy it is to fall in love with the idea of falling in love and more importantly how hard it can be to accept the reality of losing yourself in someone else’s version of the word.”

2020 is bound to be a big year for Hailee Steinfeld, as new music is expected to come.