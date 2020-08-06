Roots of Creation celebrates 50 years of The Grateful Dead

Roots of Creation, a reggae-rock band which has charted #1 on Billboard, has returned with their new music video “Casey Jones,” an infectious revival of the Grateful Dead classic.

“Casey Jones,” tells the tale of a locomotive engineer who became a folk hero after his death in a train crash in 1900. Filmed between the East and West coast, the video celebrates the 50th anniversary of the original Grateful Dead release and showcases iconic locations in NYC and Los Angeles.

“Casey Jones” features Dan Kelly of California-based reggae band Fortunate Youth and was brought to life by the production of original Bob Marley engineering legend Errol “Tuff Sound” Brown. The song is featured on Roots of Creation’s “Grateful Dub: A Reggae-Infused Tribute To The Grateful Dead,” which refreshes the Dead’s most beloved songs for a new audience.

Roots of Creation, Brett Wilson has become known for their high energy live shows which pack venues all across the country.