Weekend one at Coachella was a success! The creators of the original boutique festival experience Lightning in a Bottle and immersive art leaders Do LaB, welcomed a variety of surprise guests and celebrated acts to its 2023 Coachella Weekend One stage. Friday headliners featured James Blake’s CMYK DJ set and Vintage Culture b2b Mochakk, while Saturday was led by GRAMMY-nominated ODESZA’s DJ set along with surprise sets from Monolink and Uncle Waffles. Sunday was capped by Dombresky’s Disco Dom set. (Photo Credit: divisuals)

More of the weekend’s notable highlights included electronic trio and longtime Do LaB stalwarts The Glitch Mob, veteran Australian exports Flight Facilities, the brand new Dylan & Harry project of party starters Party Favor & Baauer, bass music powerhouse Whipped Cream, tastemaking super producer Mr. Carmack, crossover songstress Aluna, Life and Death founder DJ Tennis, Turkish-Italian DJ and producer Carlita, and minimal pop tech prodigy SOHMI.

The Do LaB experience at Coachella is a precursor to a milestone year for the brand which celebrates the 20th anniversary of its multifaceted boutique festival Lightning in a Bottle. A five-day array of top-tier music programming, creative art and immersive environments, and educational classes and workshops will provide a furthering of Do LaB’s 20-year mission to inspire creativity and foster interconnection.

Taking place in Southern California’s beautiful Buena Vista Lake, highlights of LIB 2023’s musical programming include Rezz, Sofi Tukker, Zhu, Tale of Us, Diplo, Purple Disco Machine, Ben Böhmer, Liquid Stranger, LSDREAM, TOKiMONSTA, The Glitch Mob, Phantogram, Tobe Nwigwe, 070 Shake, BLOND:ISH, LP Giobbi, and more.

DO LAB STAGE W1 HIGHLIGHTS

Friday, 4/14: On Friday, Do LaB welcomed surprise guest James Blake for a CMYK DJ set, followed by Brazilian superstars Vintage Culture b2b Mochakk.

Saturday, 4/15: Saturday surprises included a DJ set from GRAMMY-nominated duo ODESZA, eclectic live act Monolink, and Amapiano queen Uncle Waffles ahead of her Lightning in a Bottle appearance next month.

Sunday, 4/16: Sunday ended with a surprise set from Dombresky’s Disco Dom.



Photo Credit: Jess Gallo // Atlas Media

