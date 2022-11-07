What happens when two of the catchiest indie pop songwriters of the 2000s cross paths? The answer is “Buttercup,” the latest single from Little Hurt and The Ready Set.

People seem to misunderstand the purpose of music. As much as a catchy song can help set the mood or define a moment, the best songs become cornerstones in our cultural history. These songs can be played by anyone at any time and they will elicit an emotional response from the listener. Think “Don’t Stop Believing” or “My President Is Black.” These songs are great in the moment, but they also stand the test of time. That may be due to the quality of the songwriting, but that’s only part of it. The material that reaches this rarified air does so by hitting people in such a way that it feels like a chapter of their lives they never lived. It unlocks memories and feelings that are otherwise forgotten. That is the kind of thing great songs can do, and it’s what Little Hurt has accomplished with “Buttercup.”

A mix of happy and sad vibes channeled through upbeat production, “Buttercup” is the latest single from Little Hurt. Co-written by and featuring The Ready Set, the song perfectly balances present-day worries with nostalgic highs. As Little Hurt himself explains:

“I wrote ‘Buttercup’ with my some of my best friends in the world (Ryon, Studaboi & Dan Geraghty) and it was one of those songs that I knew would be a single the second we finished the chorus. It hits everything I try to accomplish with the music I release: Telling a kinda sad story in a way that can make you smile, sort of like looking back at an old photo. We knew we wanted our friend Jordan Witzigreuter (The Ready Set) to jump in on production as we were writing it. Jordan and I had been trying to figure out a good collab song for what seems like a couple years at this point, and this one was just perfect for his voice, so we are featuring him as well. This is one of the songs I’m definitely most excited about releasing since I started Little Hurt.”

Listening to “Buttercup,” it’s almost impossible to deny the inherent infectiousness of the material. As Little Hurt dwells on all the ways he comes up short compared to the person he’s speaking of, he also acknowledges how fortunate he is for his life. The doubts and self-criticism he struggles with is sure to hit home with any listener in the 18-36 age range, but it’s the sliver of hope running throughout that keeps you coming back for more.

Speaking on the song’s creation, The Ready Set shared:

“Colin sent me the demo of ‘Buttercup’ to work on some additional production after they had already finished writing it and had the basic structure and parts there. He came over and tracked vocals with me and as I was working on it a few days later, I kept thinking this seemed like a potentially good song for a collab between the two of us. We have been writing together for years and have done some collaborative stuff between Little Hurt and my other project Onlychild, but we had talked about doing something for Little Hurt/The Ready Set forever, and the more time I spent with the song I started to feel like it definitely fit. When I added my vocals to the verses, everyone was into it.’

We’ve been promoting the rise of Little Hurt since the release of “Alaska.” With each song, LH continues to prove they are one of the most forward-thinking artists in the alternative space.

If you want to hear “Buttercup” live, your chance is coming up soon:

Upcoming Tour dates – Co-Headlining Tour with Hembree

Saturday, 11/26/22 – Fox Den – Dubuque, IA

Sunday, 11/27/22 – Raccoon Motel – Davenport, IA

Tuesday, 11/29 – Reverb Lounge – Omaha, NB

Wednesday, 11/30 – The Basement – Columbus, OH

Thursday, 12/1 – Hi-Fi – Indianapolis, IN

Friday, 12/2 – Temple Live – Wichita, KS

Saturday, 12/3 – Rose Music Hall – Columbia, MO

Sunday, 12/4 – Larimer Lounge – Denver, CO

Tuesday, 12/6 – 191 Toole – Tucson, AZ

Wednesday, 12/7 – The Rebel Lounge – Phoenix, AZ

Thursday, 12/8 – VooDoo Room @ House Of Blues – San Diego, CA

Friday, 12/9 – The Peppermint Club – West Hollywood, CA