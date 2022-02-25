Georgia’s Will Hill quickly elevated from unknown artist to must-known easily in recent years with his signature flow and infectious collaborations. Today, he seizes the moment with the release of his new EP, titled From Buckhead with Love. Inspired by the West Coast legend Dom Kennedy series of a similar title, the clever Will Hill links up with talented guests such as Michael Aristotle and Zip K.

The new album is a result of the rising artist’s massive productivity. For Will Hill, the new album unveils the next chapter of the new artist life, both creatively and personally. From Buckhead with Love will introduce fans to the growth of potentially hip hop next biggest star.

“Since dropping Bring The Bottles In with Hollywood Cole I’ve been constantly making new music, testing new sounds, working with new producers and just getting better overall,” said Will Hill in a press release. “‘From Buckhead With Love’ is the next chapter for me. It’s the culmination of my experiences. I’m seeing how valuable being patient is and I’m proud of how far I’ve come, yet hungrier than ever to get where I still want to be.”

From Buckhead with Love‘s production includes Loqee, F1rst Class, Mico, Fraka, and Ism. Building to an anticipated full-lenght album, for more daily updates on everything Will Hill, follow him on social media.

Listen to Will Hill’s new album below.