After setting the internet on fire with endless speculation last night, full lineup details have been announced regarding the inaugural Sick New World Festival.

Following the footsteps of the ever-successful emo throwback When We Were Young Festival, Sick New World aims to create the same environment with the hard-rock/metal genre.

The first iteration of this festival will feature headliners System of a Down, Korn, Deftones, and Incubus and will take place on the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 13th, 2023. The lineup features over 50 artists that, in addition to the headliners, includes heavy-hitters Evanescence, Chevelle, Papa Roach, Turnstile, Flyleaf, Spiritbox, Death Grips, Cold, Alien Ant Farm, and many more.

Check out the full lineup below.

GA, GA+, VIP and VIP Cabana Presale Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 11 at 10 AM PST and any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, November 11 at 2 PM PST. Layaway payment plans start at $19.99 down. For tickets and the full list of amenities available in each ticket package, visit here.