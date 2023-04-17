MCHNZ is a melodic hard rock project consisting of frontman, singer/songwriter, Eric Tomes (formerly of Awaiting Eli), guitarist Nic Trotter (formerly of Sidewise and Leo Project), and bassist Carlos Garcia (formerly of Awaiting Eli and OTEP).

style that gives an ode to alternative music torchbearers like Bring Me The Horizon, Nothing More, I Prevail, and Architects. They capture a unique sound steeped in anthemic choruses, blasting guitar riffs, and electronic pop melodies.

Their new single “Gravity” marks the first official release via Earache Records, one of the longest running and most well known rock and metal record labels in the world. “Gravity” is from the band’s upcoming debut album We Are Machines (set to come out late 2023), which was produced by Billboard chart-topping producer Chris Dawson (Seasons After, Saul, GEARS, Shallow Side, Any Given Sin) and mastered by veteran engineer Mike Kalajian. The video for “Gravity” was shot by seasoned director Tom Flynn ( I Prevail, Lamb of God) and is now being featured on Rock Rage Radio.

“’Gravity’ is about the feeling you get when you have that special someone in your life and there are moments when you feel like gravity is pulling you together, with the way they look at you and move with you,” says Eric Tomes. “And on the flip side, there are other moments when it feels like anti-gravity takes over and complete chaos happens, but you fight to hang on to those feelings that ultimately brought you together in the first place,” concludes Tomes.

The group has performed alongside a wide array of artists like Rob Zombie, Shinedown, Papa Roach, Tech N9ne, Killswitch Engage, All That Remains, Trivium, Nonpoint, Puddle of Mudd, Saliva, Tantric, and many more. MCHNZ recently performed in their hometown of Kansas City to a sold out crowd at Voodoo-Harrahs casino. This was the band’s first live performance since the Covid-19 pandemic shut down the world. With a series of dynamic and melodic radio friendly Rock anthems in hand, fans should catch MCHNZ live now, because it is only going to get bigger and better from here.

