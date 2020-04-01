Take 5 has been a tradition here at Substream for an incredibly long time. While it has been missing for a little bit of time (most recently running in December as a special Holiday Five edition). However, during all of the strange and uncertain things going on around us in the world — most of us are quarantined inside our homes — there’s no better time than now to bring back the Take 5 feature.

For now, this feature will run more than once a week, as we have a lot of great guest contributors lined up. Much like December’s Holiday 5, this will be a special variant with guest contributors — except this time, they’re sharing…well, sorta whatever. It could be a list of activities they’re doing to pass the time during this odd period of time, maybe a list of books they’re reading, shows they’re binging, or whatever it might be that interests them.

Our latest feature comes from Arrested Youth — real name Ian Johnson — who shared the five things they’re doing while practicing social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic!

1. “Arrested Youth & The Quarantiners” is my big project these days. I’m working on a collaborative album with my fans. Since we’re all stuck at home, I’m hosting writing sessions on instagram live, where we all join in and write songs together. I’m planning to release this collaborative project and donate all proceeds to The World Health Organization. The songs are really fun and upbeat.

2. I’m collaborating with a good friend of mine to create a comic series around “Arrested Youth & The Quarantiners”. We are designing artwork for each song, inspired by the tale of “Noah’s Arc”.

3. I’ve started rewatching my favorite show — Dexter. Something about an honorable serial killer feels right in these strange times…

4. I’ve been going on a lot of hikes. California has some of the best hiking trails in the country, and apparently hiking fit the rules of social distancing, so it’s safe!!

5. I am reading the book Catch 22, which is very fitting for the times. It’s about a military bombarder in World War II who is constantly trying to convince himself and others that he is sick –– and that he is thereby crazy and unfit for combat. He spends most of his time in and out of the hospital trying to avoid the war.