Today, Paramore have unveiled another new sing, titled “The News.” The song is their second single from their upcoming album, This Is Why, following the release of the title-track back in September.

The release of “The News” comes alongside a horror movie-inspired music video directed by Mike Kluge and Matthew DeLisi.

“‘The News’ is one of those songs that came together pretty quickly and felt exciting from the start,” Paramore’s Hayley Williams said in a press release. “It feels like a happy medium between classic Paramore angst and bringing in some influences we’ve always had but never exploited. Watching Zac [Farro] track drums for this one was one of my favorite memories from the studio. Lyrically, it probably explains itself. The 24-hour news cycle is just impossible to comprehend. And I feel a pang of guilt when I unplug to protect my headspace. The common reaction, or non-reaction, seems to be dissociation. Not one of us is innocent of that and who could blame us?”

Additionally, in an interview with Apple Music, Williams explained more,”Personally, I was like, ‘Okay. We’re not typically a political band,’ and it’s not a solely political song or a solely political album. I understand that where we live, where we’re positioned is not always reality. And we got four years at home to be members of our own community, be face to face with our families again, and kind of plug into our local community, be citizens, vote in person, all those things, right? But that was our first real experience of that as adults. So who wants to hear a bunch of people whine about how difficult it is to live in 2022 or 2020 when maybe our lives don’t reflect the harshest of realities? But I think the other flip side to that is really wanting to do good and wanting to reflect the times as artists and wanting to be with it enough that we can use our platform. How can you ignore it? How can you not say anything?