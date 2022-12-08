2003 was undoubtedly a banner year for singer/songwriter Ben Gibbard, as his two band’s at the time, Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service both released two seminal albums that year — Transatlanticism and Give Up, respectively.

Now, to celebrate each album’s 20th anniversary, it has been announced that Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service will be heading out on a co-headlining tour together, performing each album in it’s entirety. Gibbard will be pulling double duty each night performing with both bands.

“I know for a fact I will never have a year again like 2003,” Gibbard said in a press release. “The Postal Service record came out, Transatlanticism came out. These two records will be on my tombstone, and I’m totally fine with that. I’ve never had a more creatively inspired year.”

Give Up is the only studio album from the Postal Service, although the group did issue a soundtrack to the 2014 concert film, Everything Will Change, back in 2020. Death Cab for Cutie shared their latest album, Asphalt Meadows, earlier this year.

These will mark the first Postal Service shows in a decade, since they went out on tour in support of Give Up‘s 10th anniversary. The lineup will be Gibbard, Jimmy Taborello, and Jenny Lewis. DCFC’s lineup will be the more recent configuration of Gibbard, Nick Harmer, Dave Depper, Zac Rae, and Jason McGerr.

The tour will kick off on September 8th in Portland, Maine and travel cross-country — including performing a hometown show in Seattle on Transatlanticism‘s actual anniversary on October 7th — before wrapping up on October 13th in Los Angeles, California at the famed Hollywood Bowl.

Pre-sales for the tour will begin next Wednesday, December 14th, at 10am local time and will continue the following day. General on-sale tickets will then take place on Friday, December 16th. More details can be found here.

Tour dates:

09/08 Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

09/09 Kingston, RI @ The Ryan Center

09/10 New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl

09/12 Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

09/13 Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

09/14 Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

09/17 Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheater

09/20 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/21 Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

09/24 Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

09/26 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

09/27 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

10/03 Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

10/04 Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea Ballroom at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

10/07 Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/10 Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre – UC Berkeley

10/13 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl