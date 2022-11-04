Today, Paramore have announced their long-awaited and highly-anticipated North American tour for 2023. The tour will take place across 26 cities with support going from Bloc Party, Foals, The Linda Lindas, and Genesis Owusu. The tour will be in support of their new album, This Is Why, which will be dropped on February 10th, 2023 via Atlantic Records.

The tour will kick off on May 23rd at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will make stops across some of North America’s most iconic venues such as New York’s Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, and more before wrapping up on August 2nd in St. Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center.

A portion of ticket sales for all North American shows will be donated to Support + Feed and REVERB.

Support + Feed takes action for a global shift to an equitable, plant-based food system to combat food insecurity and the climate crisis. REVERB is an environmental non-profit that aims to create positive impacts for people and the planet. In addition to partnering on a comprehensive tour sustainability program, Paramore and REVERB will host an Eco-Village at every show where fans can take action on important environmental and social causes and much more.

Paramore has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform on two unique presales. Fans can register for both presales here now through Monday, November 7th at 11:59pm ET.

Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public beginning Thursday, November 10th at 8am local time through 10pm local time. Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first come, first served basis.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, November 11th at 10am local time here.

Tour dates:

Tue May 23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*×

Thu May 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*×

Sat May 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Festival!

Tue May 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*×

Fri June 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*×

Sun Jun 04 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*×

Mon Jun 05 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse*×

Wed Jun 07 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*×

Thu Jun 08 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*×

Sat Jun 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center*×

Sun Jun 11 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paint Arena*×

Tue Jun 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center*×

Wed Jun 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live*×

Thu Jul 06 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center+°

Sat Jul 08 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena+°

Sun Jul 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center+°

Tue Jul 11 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center+°

Thu Jul 13 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena+°

Sun Jul 16 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena+

Wed Jul 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum+

Sat Jul 22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center+

Mon Jul 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena+°

Tue Jul 25 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum+°

Thu Jul 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena+°

Sat Jul 29 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center+°

Sun Jul 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center+°

Wed Aug 02 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center+°

*With Support Bloc Party

+With Support from Foals

°With Support from The Linda Lindas

×With Support from Genesis Owusu

!Festival Performance