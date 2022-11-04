Today, 22-year-old rising singer/songwriter Olivia O’Brien has released her brand new song, “Never Be the One.” The single will appear on her upcoming three-song micromixtape, A Means to an End, which will be released on November 18th.

Olivia O’Brien’s new single explores the bright side of unrequited love, with an indie-pop/Americana sound, a dance-y melody and dreamy synths. “Never Be The One” is the first track off of A Means To An End, which will also include Olivia’s brand new compositions, “What Are We” and “Gone Girl.” Pre-save the mixtape here.

“’Never Be The One’ is a song about a ‘situationship’ where you’ve realized that the person you’re with will never be anything more to you.” O’Brien states. “The idea that knowing you’ll never actually date someone or be with them in a real way doesn’t have to be sad… sometimes it’s nice to know that you’re just having fun in the moment and there’s no pressure to be anything else.”