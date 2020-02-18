Furo is Turnt Up on the New Dance Song, “Lock & Load”

Anguilla-native Dance DJ Furo is gearing up to leave a lasting impression on the 2020 festival stages with his infectious new sound, vibe and energy. Known for his support from the biggest names in music like Diplo, DJ Snake, Walshy Fire, Henry Fong and Laidback Luke, Furo shows fans what they can expect with his latest track, properly titled, “Lock and Load”.

“Lock and Load” is a heavy Cabbriean vibe laced with a hardcore dancehall element that makes the song an instant radio hit. Built for the top of the charts, Furo exhibits greatness that several superstars have noticed early in his career and gravitated too. And with that fans will magnetically do the same upon hearing this song.

Furo on making “Lock & Load”:

“This isn’t my usual genre, but I always love to challenge my production skills to make something new. Lock & loaded started off as a remix, but as the track grew more and more I decided to turn it into an original. From wobbly basslines to groovy plucks I really enjoyed the overall flow and sound design of the project. I will definitely be tinkering with more of the house genre, it was just something so refreshing and new for me.”

The new track is available now on Turnt Music Media. “Lock and Load” has made its radio addition on SiriusXM, Diplo’s Revolution and BBC Radio1. After the stream, follow Furo on Instagram for daily updates.