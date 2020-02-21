Knuckle Puck release new song, “Tune You Out”

Chicago pop punk royalty Knuckle Puck have released new single called “Tune You Out.” It is their first taste of original music since 2017’s Shapeshifter.

“Tune You Out” was produced by Seth Henderson (State Champs, Real Friends) and mixed by Vince Ratti (The Wonder Years, Title Fight, The Menzingers), the song is a cathartic and upbeat track, driven by punchy guitars and an addictive, utterly irresistible chorus.

According to guitarist/vocalist Nick Casasanto, “Tune You Out” is about “giving yourself and others the appropriate time and space to grow.” Listen to the brand new single from Knuckle Puck for yourself below.

Having spent the majority of 2019 working on their upcoming album, Knuckle Puck will be hitting the road this month for an extensive underplay tour. Fans attending the shows can expect the band to debut new songs from their upcoming album, which is expected to drop this year via Rise Records.

Check out all of the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

Tour dates:

2/21 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen * [SOLD OUT]

2/22 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary * [SOLD OUT]

2/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s * [SOLD OUT]

2/24 – Toronto, ON @ Sneaky Dee’s * [SOLD OUT]

2/26 – Boston, MA @ Once Ballroom * [SOLD OUT]

2/27 – Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall * [SOLD OUT]

2/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade * [SOLD OUT]

2/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse on Watts * [SOLD OUT]

3/1 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery * [SOLD OUT]

3/3 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (Back Room) * [SOLD OUT]

3/4 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub * [SOLD OUT]

3/5 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Purgatory *

3/7 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda *

3/8 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada *

3/10 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Underground *

3/11 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction * [SOLD OUT]

3/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo * [SOLD OUT]

3/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill *

3/14 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver * [SOLD OUT]

3/16 – Portland, OR @ Holocene *

3/17 – Seattle, WA @ Vera Project * [SOLD OUT]

3/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court * [SOLD OUT]

3/20 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge * [SOLD OUT]

3/21 – Kansas City, MO @ The Rino * [SOLD OUT]

3/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome * [SOLD OUT]

3/23 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen * [SOLD OUT]

5/23 – Leeds, U.K. @ Slam Dunk Festival

5/24 – Hatfield, U.K. @ Slam Dunk Festival

5/29 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live ^

5/31 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre ^

6/02 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore ^

6/03 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 ^

6/07 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues ^

6/09 – McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre ^

6/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater & Ballroom ^

6/12 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit ^

6/13 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall ^

6/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore ^

6/16 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^

6/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot ^

6/19 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo ^

6/20 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater ^

6/21 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre ^

6/23 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues ^

6/25 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre ^

6/27 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom ^

6/28 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s BBQ ^

* Headline